HP sees lowest road accident numbers in 3 years, data reveals

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a steady decline in road accidents, with only 1,457 accidents reported from the state this year, official data revealed. According to data, a total of 2,253 road accidents were recorded in 2023. (iStock)

According to data, a total of 2,253 road accidents were recorded in 2023. This number fell to 2,147 in 2024, and only 1,457 accidents have been reported so far in the year 2025 since January.

A spokesperson of the government said that owing to consistent efforts of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led government in the field of road safety have yielded positive and encouraging results as state has witnessed a steady decline in road accidents, leading to the saving of countless precious lives.

A government spokesperson stated that this achievement is particularly noteworthy given that Himachal Pradesh faced severe natural disasters such as landslides, floods and cloudbursts in both 2023 and 2025. Despite these challenges, the state government maintained its focus on road safety through coordinated efforts across departments, resulting in a marked reduction in accidents.

The spokesperson added that road safety remains among the top priorities of the present state government as the chief minister has issued clear directives to take all possible measures to minimise road accidents and the government’s goal is not only to reduce accident numbers but also to ensure the safety and protection of every citizen’s life.