HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board
Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday unanimously authorised the Speaker to nominate a panel of assisted reproductive technology and surrogacy board and member of the board of governors of Himachal Pradesh Technical University.
Health minister Rajeev Saizal and technical education minister Ram Lal Markanda presented two resolutions in the House to authorise the Speaker to nominate the members of the two boards.
Dr Saizal said, “In pursuance to the provisions contained in sections 26 and 27 of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, the members of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, three women members from among themselves to be nominated as ex-officio members of the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.”
Similarly, Markanda said that in pursuance of the provision contained under Section 16(1)(j) of the Himachal Pradesh Technical University Act, 2014, the members of legislative assembly do proceed to elect two members from among themselves to serve as the member of the board of governors of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, for a period of three years from the date of the nomination.
Govt announces to amend disaster relief manual
Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur announced that his government will change the disaster relief manual so that maximum compensation could be disbursed to the affected persons and their kin or families.
He was replying to a resolution moved under Rule 130 to discuss the situation arising from forest fires and natural disasters. MLAs Jagat Singh Negi, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Bikram Singh Jaryal had moved the resolution. They demanded to increase the relief amount.
Mahendra said the monsoon so far has caused a loss of ₹685.77 crore to the government and private properties in rain-related incidents, while 186 people lost their lives. At least 112 animals were also killed, while 749 kutcha and pucca houses and cowsheds were damaged, he added.
He said that during the current monsoon season, loss of ₹323 crore has been caused to roads and bridges, ₹344.26 crore to drinking water and irrigation schemes and ₹65 lakh to the electricity board.
The minister said the government has released ₹232.38 crore under SDRF to various departments to compensate for the damage caused to the government and private properties. He said though the compensation given to the affected due to natural calamities is ‘very less’, the HP government is giving more compensation than the rates of the Centre.
He said the government has identified 675 landslide-prone areas and installed 30 new early warning systems this year.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
-
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
-
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
-
Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive
Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.
-
‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics