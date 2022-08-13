HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board

Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday unanimously authorised the Speaker to nominate a panel of assisted reproductive technology and surrogacy board and member of the board of governors of Himachal Pradesh Technical University.

Health minister Rajeev Saizal and technical education minister Ram Lal Markanda presented two resolutions in the House to authorise the Speaker to nominate the members of the two boards.

Dr Saizal said, “In pursuance to the provisions contained in sections 26 and 27 of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, the members of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, three women members from among themselves to be nominated as ex-officio members of the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.”

Similarly, Markanda said that in pursuance of the provision contained under Section 16(1)(j) of the Himachal Pradesh Technical University Act, 2014, the members of legislative assembly do proceed to elect two members from among themselves to serve as the member of the board of governors of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, for a period of three years from the date of the nomination.

Govt announces to amend disaster relief manual

Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur announced that his government will change the disaster relief manual so that maximum compensation could be disbursed to the affected persons and their kin or families.

He was replying to a resolution moved under Rule 130 to discuss the situation arising from forest fires and natural disasters. MLAs Jagat Singh Negi, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Bikram Singh Jaryal had moved the resolution. They demanded to increase the relief amount.

Mahendra said the monsoon so far has caused a loss of ₹685.77 crore to the government and private properties in rain-related incidents, while 186 people lost their lives. At least 112 animals were also killed, while 749 kutcha and pucca houses and cowsheds were damaged, he added.

He said that during the current monsoon season, loss of ₹323 crore has been caused to roads and bridges, ₹344.26 crore to drinking water and irrigation schemes and ₹65 lakh to the electricity board.

The minister said the government has released ₹232.38 crore under SDRF to various departments to compensate for the damage caused to the government and private properties. He said though the compensation given to the affected due to natural calamities is ‘very less’, the HP government is giving more compensation than the rates of the Centre.

He said the government has identified 675 landslide-prone areas and installed 30 new early warning systems this year.