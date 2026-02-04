HP to implement new drainage policy for road construction: PWD minister

With the roads in Himachal Pradesh suffering massive damages during rains be it landslides or road cave-in, the state government will implement a new drainage policy for road construction, putting thrust on constructing drainage before the road. PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh talked about the new drainage policy for road construction that mandates scientific surveys before every new road or upgrade. (HT File)

In 2023 and 2025 alone, the state suffered estimated losses of nearly ₹2,400 crore and ₹3,000 crore respectively due to extensive road damage. Technical evaluations conducted by the department revealed that inadequate drainage systems, combined with slope instability, were the primary factors behind repeated road failures.

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh talked about the new drainage policy for road construction that mandates scientific surveys before every new road or upgrade. “The policy was prepared after detailed technical assessment by the department and marks a decisive shift from reactive repair-based practices to preventive and scientific road management. Drainage has been recognized as a core engineering component of road construction and maintenance, rather than a supplementary feature, ensuring long-term durability of road assets,” said Singh.

He said that under the proposed framework, drainage structures would be designed on the basis of hydrological data, including actual rainfall intensity and catchment characteristics, instead of standardized templates. “The policy also emphasises the use of modern drainage infrastructure that allows effective mechanical cleaning and reduces choking, while strengthening hillside protection through mandatory preventive measures in landslide-prone and seepage zones. Measures have also been incorporated to prevent water ingress into road foundations by ensuring proper treatment of road shoulders adjoining drainage systems.” he added.

“Compulsory side drains, cross drainage works, culverts and stormwater channels will be ensured,” said Singh while adding that under the new policy bio-engineering solutions like grassed slopes, plantation and nature-based slope protection will be used to minimize the damages.

He said “Drainage audits and regular cleaning, especially in Shimla and district headquarters will be ensured. Along with protection of springs and water sources, by channelising them safely instead of blocking them.”

He added, “The policy ensures community monitoring and discouraging encroachment on drains.”

“In the last few monsoons alone, hundreds of roads were shut simultaneously adversely affecting emergency services, ambulances, school transport and apple supply chains that were repeatedly disrupted. To prevent damage to roads caused by water from nullahs, the department is bringing a new drainage policy. Instead of U-shaped drains, V-shaped drains will be constructed in the future. This new drainage policy is also being incorporated into DPRs,” he said.

The minister said that this policy represents a long-term structural solution to monsoon-related road damage and would significantly enhance the safety, resilience and lifespan of the road network in the state.