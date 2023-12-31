close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP to provide horticulture equipment at affordable rates from today: Sukhu

HP to provide horticulture equipment at affordable rates from today: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 31, 2023 09:56 PM IST

In a statement issued in Shimla, Sukhu said the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has reduced its margin from 15% to 9%, enabling apple growers to access quality products at more economical prices

The Himachal government will offer quality horticulture equipment, fertilisers and pesticides at affordable rates to apple growers through HPMC from January 1, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

In a statement issued in Shimla, he said the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has reduced its margin from 15% to 9%, enabling apple growers to access quality products at more economical prices.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

HPMC has inked 38 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for direct purchases from original manufacturing companies, striving to offer farmers vital items at low rates, the chief minister said.

“Our government is committed to supporting apple growers, and the decision to reduce margins reflects our dedication to uplifting the horticultural community and enhancing the economic well-being of apple growers in Himachal as our top priority”, he said.

The government aims to increase the income of the horticulturists in the state, and the horticulture department will suitably modify the existing schemes and make them more effective through appropriate restructuring, he added.

The government made provisions in its first budget for an online system to be established to facilitate procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support price by HPMC. This online facility will also be available for booking the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores of HPMC, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out