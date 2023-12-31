HP to provide horticulture equipment at affordable rates from today: Sukhu

The Himachal government will offer quality horticulture equipment, fertilisers and pesticides at affordable rates to apple growers through HPMC from January 1, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

In a statement issued in Shimla, he said the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has reduced its margin from 15% to 9%, enabling apple growers to access quality products at more economical prices.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

HPMC has inked 38 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for direct purchases from original manufacturing companies, striving to offer farmers vital items at low rates, the chief minister said.

“Our government is committed to supporting apple growers, and the decision to reduce margins reflects our dedication to uplifting the horticultural community and enhancing the economic well-being of apple growers in Himachal as our top priority”, he said.

The government aims to increase the income of the horticulturists in the state, and the horticulture department will suitably modify the existing schemes and make them more effective through appropriate restructuring, he added.

The government made provisions in its first budget for an online system to be established to facilitate procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support price by HPMC. This online facility will also be available for booking the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores of HPMC, the statement said.