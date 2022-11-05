HP Polls | Congress launches attack on BJP over crime against women

Congress made a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over crime against women in Himachal Pradesh.

All India Congress Committee( AICC) spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said women were not safe in Himachal referring to an incident of crime against two and half-year-old girl in Manali. “BJP is contesting elections on the strength of miscreants in Gujarat,” she said. Shrinate added that while Congress was continuously fighting against crime against women, the 11 persons found guilty of misconduct and crime against a woman were released from the jails referring remission granted to convicts, who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

She said that after the Gudiya rape and murder case in 2017, BJP set up Gudiya Helpline, and 8500 complaints have been registered on it, but no action has been taken against anyone.

Shrinate was referring to the 2017 case in which a 16-year-old girl from Kotkhai was murdered after being raped in July 2017.

She said that not even two words came out of the mouth of the leaders of the Central and Himachal governments of the BJP, who boasted of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ during the Manali incident.

The national spokesperson of the Congress said that many heinous crimes have taken place against women in many BJP-ruled states.

“In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a young woman was allegedly murdered when she refused to offer sexual favours at a resort owned by the son of now-sacked BJP leader. The government and administration quickly destroyed all the evidence by running a bulldozer on the hotel,” she said.

Shrinate also referred to the horrific crimes against women in Hathras, Unnao and Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh.