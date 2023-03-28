Himachal Pradesh's first case of H3N2 emerges from Kangra

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported the first case of H3N2 influenza in the Kangra district. Gurugram, India- June 28: A health worker tests for Covid-19 infection during a sample collection drive at Sidheshwar School, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 28 June 2020. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) (HT file photo for representational purpose)

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Sushil Sharma said that a 2.5-month-old girl has been found infected in Paragpur area of the district. She has been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government College in Tanda.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have put their health institutions on alert after the first case of H3N2.

Instruction has been issued to the officers and staff concerned of all hospitals, including PHCs and CHCs, to be prepared to deal with any situation.

Earlier, the state health department had issued an alert against H3N2 influenza. People have been advised to avoid crowded places, follow social distancing norms and wear masks.

H3N2 is an influenza virus that causes respiratory infection. The virus can also infect birds and mammals. In birds and other animals, it has mutated into many strains.