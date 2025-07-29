Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
HPTDC corporate office to be housed in Dharamshala’s Kashmir House

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 09:00 am IST

The notification issued by the Himachal’s department of tourism and civil aviation on Monday stated that the governor is pleased to shift the corporate office of HPTDC, presently in Shimla, to Dharamshala with immediate effect

The corporate office of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will be housed in Kashmir House in Dharamshala.

The Kashmir House is also a property of HPTDC in Dharamshala. (File)
The Kashmir House is also a property of HPTDC in Dharamshala.

The notification issued by the Himachal’s department of tourism and civil aviation on Monday stated that the governor is pleased to shift the corporate office of HPTDC, presently in Shimla, to Dharamshala with immediate effect.

“It shall be housed in the building of Hotel Kashmir House, Dharamshala, Kangra district, till permanent arrangement is made in future,” states the notification.

The Kashmir House is also a property of HPTDC in Dharamshala. The HPTDC board of directors had in April approved the shifting of its head office from Shimla to Kangra.

