HRTC to recruit 300 mechanics: Agnihotri

Himachal Road Transport Corporation will soon recruit 300 mechanics and the transport department will not increase the minimum fare in the state, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday. Agnihotri said the corporation is also going to introduce cashless system for tickets in buses. Under this, passengers will be able to pay the fare by using ATM card (HT File Photo)

Private bus operators has been demanding an increase in the minimum fare.

Corporation buses will ply to all the religious places of the country including Ayodhya and Amritsar and the corporation is identifying 100 routes for this, he added during a press conference after the meeting of the board of directors of the transport corporation. He said that the recruitment will be done through the selection commission.

Agnihotri said that the dues of about ₹3 crore for dearness allowance of the transport corporation employees were pending and the payment would be made before Diwali.

He said that a decision has been taken to make lump sum payment of earned leave and other holidays to all the employees retiring from the corporation. He said that 400 employees would be regularised by the government till September.

On luggage policy, the deputy CM said the only change made is that a provision has been made to charge fare from those who do not travel by bus and only send goods.

Agnihotri said the corporation is also going to introduce cashless system for tickets in buses. Under this, passengers will be able to pay the fare by using ATM card.

