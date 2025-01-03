Hry govt to celebrate Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary every year: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday made a slew of announcements to mark the birth anniversary of iconic social reformer Savitribai Phule including that the state government will now officially celebrate the day every year. He paid tributes to India’s first woman teacher Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary during a programme at Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh. Savitribai dedicated her life to women’s education, widow remarriage, eradication of untouchability, and women’s emancipation, CM said. (HT File)

He said that the state government will expedite the proposal to extend the metro line from Bahadurgarh to Asaudha, besides announcing ₹5 crore for development works in Bahadurgarh.

“Chhath Puja ghats will be constructed in wards 7 and 10 in the city. The Bahadurgarh municipal council will be upgraded to a municipal corporation upon meeting the required standards,” the CM said.

He further said that feasibility will be checked to proceed with projects such as constructing an underpass at the railway crossing, renovating Bahadurgarh roads, developing a park on the vacant land adjacent to the old court, and establishing a gymnasium and Yogshala on the vacant land near the old bus stand.

The CM said that the construction of the incomplete northern bypass and the new grain market will also be accelerated. He said that unauthorised colonies have been regularised by the government and basic amenities will be provided to the residents in these colonies.

Saini said that Savitribai Phule is not just a name but a story of women’s empowerment and girls’ education. He said that Savitribai Phule’s vision inspires Haryana’s women empowerment initiatives, and the government has renamed Government Women’s College in Bhiwani’s Loharu after Savitribai Phule.

“Despite facing numerous obstacles, she courageously established India’s first girls’ school in Pune, Maharashtra. Inspired by Savitribai Phule’s vision, the present state government has opened colleges within a 20-kilometer radius to provide higher education. In the last 10 years, 79 government colleges have been established, including 30 exclusively for girls,” the CM said.

He said that the state’s gender ratio has improved from 871 to 916. The CM said that the Haryana government has provided 50 percent representation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. He also thanked the Prime Minister for granting 33% reservation to women in legislatures.

“To ensure women’s safety, 33 women police stations have been established in the state. The government has made 1.46 lakh Lakhpati Didis out of its set target of 5 lakh Lakhpati Didis. Under the Drone Didi Scheme, the government aims to provide free drone pilot training to 5,000 women and drones worth ₹8 lakh,” he added.