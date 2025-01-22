HSGMC polls:Ready to take support from Nalvi, Jhinda woos independents

Despite Didar Singh Nalvi having extended support to his rival Panthak Dal (Jhinda)’s president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, both groups combined do not have a majority with 22 seats having been won by independents in the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections. Jagdish Singh Jhinda (HT File)

Jhinda on Tuesday said that he is ready to take support from his rival Nalvi, who won from Shahbad, however, he would also require the support of independents to make a majority.

On being asked about support from independents, Jhinda said, “There is an internal pressure from the Sikh community on several independents that they should not withdraw their support to those who have struggled to get a separate gurdwara body. I’m in touch with several of them and some have also reached out to us. I think the situation will get clear soon before the oath ceremony that is likely on January 25.”

Jhinda’s group had won 11 wards, while Nalvi’s Sikh Samaj Sanstha seized three in the first elections held on Sunday.

Similarly, four from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-affiliated Haryana Sikh Panthak Dal (HSPD) won, and 22 Independents were also elected on total 40 seats, thus leaving a question mark on who will lead the committee.

Following the results, Nalvi expressed his willingness to join hands with old comrade Jhinda, to get the majority with support from independents.

Reacting to this, Jhinda said that he is also ready to ally with him in the larger interest of the community. Jhinda was elected to the body as a member from Assandh ward of Karnal.

“I’ve read in several news reports that he has extended support to me. He is welcome. I know him well and we have worked in the committee in the past,” Jhinda told Hindustan Times over phone from Khanauri.

The Sikh body leader was at the Haryana-Punjab border to meet ailing farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Meanwhile, a former office-bearer of the ad-hoc committee claimed that in view of the fractured mandate, a “forth power” of most of the independent members is getting active.

“The independent members who have no past associations with Jhinda or Nalvi group would not easily go with them, neighter with the Akali-backed body. Many of such members reached out by them have asked for a post in the executive body. But adjusting so many independents in the body would not be possible that is why Jhinda tendered his resignation (that was later withdrawn) and the lobbying is taking time,” the Sikh leader, wishing not to be named, said.