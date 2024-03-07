HSIIDC launches new web portal with a chatbot

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Wednesday launched a new web portal having a chatbot for real time interaction with end users. As part of this effort, the corporation has already linked its WhatsApp business account with the e-sewa portal to promptly send notifications and communications such as digitally signed RLAs, due payment reminders, water bills, etc. (HT File)

Principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar said the information technology (IT) initiatives such as these will not only ensure timely service to the end-users but also help in quicker realisation of due payments and decrease in litigation due to inherent delays. Umashankar who is also HSIIDC chairman said the corporation had implemented a range of IT initiatives to accelerate service delivery to end-users, streamline the internal processing. As part of this effort, the corporation has already linked its WhatsApp business account with the e-sewa portal to promptly send notifications and communications such as digitally signed RLAs, due payment reminders, water bills, etc.