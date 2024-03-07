 HSIIDC launches new web portal with a chatbot - Hindustan Times
HSIIDC launches new web portal with a chatbot

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar said the information technology (IT) initiatives such as these will not only ensure timely service to the end-users but also help in quicker realisation of due payments and decrease in litigation due to inherent delays

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Wednesday launched a new web portal having a chatbot for real time interaction with end users.

As part of this effort, the corporation has already linked its WhatsApp business account with the e-sewa portal to promptly send notifications and communications such as digitally signed RLAs, due payment reminders, water bills, etc. (HT File)
As part of this effort, the corporation has already linked its WhatsApp business account with the e-sewa portal to promptly send notifications and communications such as digitally signed RLAs, due payment reminders, water bills, etc. (HT File)

Principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar said the information technology (IT) initiatives such as these will not only ensure timely service to the end-users but also help in quicker realisation of due payments and decrease in litigation due to inherent delays. Umashankar who is also HSIIDC chairman said the corporation had implemented a range of IT initiatives to accelerate service delivery to end-users, streamline the internal processing. As part of this effort, the corporation has already linked its WhatsApp business account with the e-sewa portal to promptly send notifications and communications such as digitally signed RLAs, due payment reminders, water bills, etc.

