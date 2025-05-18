HSIIDC-Central Bank MoU to boost industrial financing

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Central Bank of India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate financing for industrial plots purchased by entrepreneurs and businesses in HSIIDC industrial estates. The MoU was signed by HSIIDC managing director Sushil Sarwan and zonal head of Central Bank, Arvind Kumar. (HT File)

“This partnership aims to provide comprehensive financing solutions to HSIIDC industrialists, enabling them to set up manufacturing and service sector enterprises. The MoU opens a new chapter in making funding of industrial units more accessible to entrepreneurs, who play a vital role in enhancing the industrial environment in Haryana and nation-building,” said HSIIDC managing director, Sushil Sarwan.

Central bank zonal head, Arvind Kumar, said that their partnership with HSIIDC will foster a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem in Haryana. By sharing our expertise in financial and business development, we are confident that this partnership will enable many young entrepreneurs to realise their potential and create sustainable businesses, he said.

A corporation spokesperson said that as a 100% owned subsidiary of the Haryana government, HSIIDC is the nodal agency for developing industrial infrastructure in the state. With over 30 industrial estates developed across more than 30,000 acres, HSIIDC has created centres of industrial and business activities.

By providing accessible financing options, HSIIDC and central bank aims to empower entrepreneurs and businesses, driving industrial growth and development in the region, the spokesperson said.