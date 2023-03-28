HSVP expects to earn 5k crore from auctions of residential, commercial properties

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is expected to earn more than ₹5,000 crore through auctions of residential and commercial properties in its urban estates in 2023-24. An official spokesperson said it was informed in the meeting the HSVP’s non-EDC receipts were estimated to be around ₹ 14,719 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The HSVP is estimated to earn about ₹3,000 crore from the e-auction of residential properties and ₹2,080 crore from the auctions of commercial properties. About ₹8,326 crore is estimated to be received from the old assets of the HSVP, said a statement on Monday following the 125th meeting of HSVP presided over by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

An official spokesperson said it was informed in the meeting the HSVP’s non-EDC receipts were estimated to be around ₹14,719 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The CM said that on the lines of the scheme for setting up cooperative group housing societies for MLAs, employees, journalists and lawyers in Panchkula, permission can be given to set up cooperative group housing societies for former MLAs as well.

Khattar, who is the HSVP chairman, gave ex-post facto approval for the construction of multi-storeyed car parking and commercial complex being constructed by Faridabad Smart City Limited on about 4,000 square metres of land of HSVP in Sector 18A of Faridabad.

Ex-post-facto approval was also given for the issuance of allotment letters of ownership rights to 131 shopkeepers and Antyodaya Market being constructed in place of the Rehri market after the incident of fire in the Rehri market of Sector 9, Panchkula. Pucca shops will be set up as Antyodaya Market in place of Rehri markets in Sectors 7, 11 and 17 of Panchkula, the spokesperson said.

The CM said that pucca shops should be constructed in cities where rehri markets are functioning. Chief administrator, HSVP, Ajit Balaji Joshi said that the HSVP has a proposal to set up Antyodaya Market in place of Rehri markets in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal.

It was apprised in the meeting that the HSVP has 5,418 residential, 2,688 commercial and 230 institutional properties, out of which 4,804 residential, 2,305 commercial and 205 institutional properties have been sold through e-auction. The chief minister instructed the officers that a separate dashboard should be prepared for all the properties of HSVP, on which all information like the location of the property, name of the owner, etc. would be registered. He also directed that the entire record of the HSVP, including the documents of the properties, should be digitised.