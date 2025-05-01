HT Explainer: Why Punjab & Haryana are sparring over water-sharing again

Punjab and Haryana, who share a troubled past over the distribution of river waters, are daggers drawn yet again over the allocation of water from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). A series of meetings have taken place to resolve the deadlock but without any success. Punjab is seeking an increase in its allocations during May and June and has conversely capped Haryana’s water share on grounds that the neighbouring state has exhausted its water share during the present cycle. HT dissects the issue: Punjab irrigation officials maintain that Haryana has exhausted its water share, utilising 104% water, for the current accounting season (September 22, 2024, to May 20, 2025). (HT File)

What’s the genesis of the problem?

Since Punjab and Haryana are preparing for kharif sowing, they approached the BBMB with a demand for increased allocation. The BBMB regulates distribution of river waters from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams over Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, among Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and New Delhi.

How much water have the two states sought?

Haryana has sought 8,500 cusecs of water from May 21 to 31, with the possibility that the demand may increase in peak summers. Punjab too has sought 8,000 cusecs, indicating the demand may go up to 23,000 cusecs in June.

Why has Punjab capped Haryana’s share of water?

Punjab irrigation officials maintain that Haryana has exhausted its water share, utilising 104% water, for the current accounting season (September 22, 2024, to May 20, 2025). Giving more water to the neighbouring state may hamper Punjab’s interests and considerably bring down water levels in Bhakra dam.

What’s the water situation in various dams?

As of date, the water level in Bhakra is at 1,555 feet and Pong at 1,293 feet. The water level in Pong is lower than the 25-year average of 1,319 feet. The water from Pong cannot be drawn as turbines are under repair, besides the low levels in Ranjit Sagar Dam are also a hurdle for drawing more water, said a chief engineer of Punjab irrigation department. Punjab says it has agreed to give 4,000 cusecs to Haryana during this period to meet its drinking water requirements.

What is Haryana’s take on the issue?

Chief minister Nayab Saini has dismissed Punjab’s claim that Haryana had exhausted its water share in March. “In fact, Haryana has not received its full share. If BBMB was to provide the remaining water as per Haryana’s demand, it would amount to just 0.0001% of the water stored in Bhakra Dam, a figure so small that it would have no impact on the reserves,” said Saini. Saini said it is essential to empty water reservoirs before June in order to store rainwater during monsoon. If the reservoir is not cleared in time, excess water will flow to Pakistan via Harike-Pattan, which is neither in the interest of Punjab nor the nation.

What’s the share of the partner states?

Every year after the filling season comes to a close on September 21, the sum total of water in the three dams is taken into account and divided as per each state’s share. In September 2024, 11.897 million acre feet (MAF) water was distributed, out of which, Punjab got 5.512 MAF, Haryana 2.987 MAF and Rajasthan 3.398 MAF. As per BBMB’s records of April 30, Punjab has exhausted 5 MAF, Haryana (3.11 MAF) and Rajasthan (3.73 MAF) from the allocation.

Why it matters to each state?

Being agrarian states, both Punjab and Haryana have heavy dependence on water, particularly in the kharif season when the water-guzzling crop paddy is cultivated. In Punjab, 30 lakh hectares are cultivated, and Haryana grows the crop over 16 lakh hectares. With both states seeing a drop in the subsoil water levels, the dependence on canal water has increased. According to Punjab, agrarian canals and channels have been reconstructed during the Aam Aadmi Party regime as a step towards conserving underground water. For total irrigation needs, up to 64% can be drawn from canals, which previously was 27%. The two states and Rajasthan depend on water from three dams for drinking needs.

What the arbitrator (BBMB) says?

The top management of BBMB says the water levels are comfortable, 20 feet higher than the average of 25 years. In case the levels are not regulated (lowered), it might lead to trouble, leading to the opening of floodgates and causing floods downstream of the dam when inflow peaks during the monsoon. The board management intends to bring down the level to 1,501 feet, to be comfortable for filling season. “We have submitted calculations as per BBMB data and going by the allocation suggested by Punjab, the water level by June 30 will touch 1,501 feet,” said a Punjab official.

What next?

Both states have stuck to their stands, and the deadlock continues. Though BBMB is trying to resolve the issue, the way forward seems difficult. In Tuesday’s meeting of BBMB with partner state, Punjab remained adamant on not giving water to Haryana beyond its allocation, whereas Haryana said that during the previous seasons, 9,500 cusecs water used to flow in Haryana. “That was the past, now we will not allow surplus water beyond their share,” said Punjab official.