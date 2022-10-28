HT INTERVIEW | ‘Lifafa (envelope) culture hurting Akali Dal’s image

Three-time president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur, who is gearing up to contest the upcoming presidential poll of the gurdwara body, has stated that the ‘Lifafa (envelope) culture’ for picking the next SGPC chief has earned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) a bad name.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said this perception (as per which the SGPC president is handpicked by the SAD president annually, and the poll session is called just to stamp his choice) needs to be countered. She said this has earned a bad reputation for the party and it is not in SAD’s interest. Kaur spoke to HT on Thursday, expressing her opinions and responding to the allegations being made against her.

Edited excerpts:

You are speaking against lifafa (envelope) culture on TV channels, but you also came out of lifafa four times. Is it not contradicting?

No doubt, my name also came out of lifafa, but this culture has always drawn flak for the party. I have already disclosed that whenever I was chosen as the president under this system, I came to know about it after 1 pm on the day of the poll session. No doubt, our party president listens to all the members and holds discussions with them before choosing the president, but the candidate’s name is disclosed at 1 pm. The members should be aware of it at least a day before polling.

I have no objection to our party’s decision, but I say that the perception caused by this culture needs to change. The party has to face criticism over this issue. In the interest of the party, this perception needs to be countered. The party will regain its strength if this culture is discouraged gradually. My move is just aimed at finding a way to strengthen the party. I don’t have a personal interest in raising this issue.

It is being alleged by some sections, including your old political contender in your constituency Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira, that you are playing a game of BJP. Is it true?

First of all, I would not like to react to the tweet of Sukhpal Singh Khaira. He has not left any party that he did not join. The persons who are members of the SGPC are elected on behalf of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). All the members of the SGPC came from the SAD. Do they belong to any other party? Is there anything wrong with making requests to the members? Is it wrong to contest the election with the support of these members? Do any of them represent the BJP? The BJP does not have any members in the SGPC house. Then, why am I linked to the BJP? The people who are associating me with the BJP, are talking senseless things. So, I don’t need to say much about these people.

Will you be able to garner the support of members of the opposition?

The members are elected on the ticket given by Badal Sahib. In other words, Badal Sahib got them elected. SAD got blamed for the pardon granted by Akal Takht Sahib to Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a blasphemy case, Bargari sacrilege etc. Some of our leaders, who are Panthic and did not get into the fold of any other party, including Congress and BJP, are in a state of disappointment and are not active in the political field right now. These members are also with the SAD. Whenever any of these members came to me for any work during my previous tenure especially, I never committed any discrimination against him or her. I gave them equal treatment. And they always respected me. They often say that they are angry with Badal Sahib but have not left the SAD. They are also worried about the SAD getting weak. So, they are not our opponents.

We can take the example of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa ji. Though he has floated his group, this group is of the SAD. He did not join any other party. He is criticized that he is in alliance with the BJP. We forget that SAD has remained in alliance with the BJP for 28 years. Alliances can be with any party.

Your reaction to your appeal to postpone the polls being rejected by the SGPC chief?

That appeal was not for my personal cause. It was for a common cause. Because the date of the election clashes with the celebrations of Guru Nanak Sahib’s Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) and many members who are to take part in the election process will have to go with the Sikh jatha bound for Pakistan to attend the celebrations at Nankana Sahib. Secondly, the date was announced suddenly, and some members are in foreign. Some of them will not be able to return by this date (November 9) to attend the poll session. I don’t care if my appeal was not entertained.

