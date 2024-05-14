HT interview: Bains brothers to be part of campaign... Bittu failed to bring projects to city, Says Congress Ludhiana nominee Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is the grand old party’s nominee for the Ludhiana seat, said is hesitant in tagging along former MLA Simarjeet Singh in his election campaign. Congress Ludhiana candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The Bains brothers, Simarjeet Singh Bains and his elder brother Balwinder Singh Bains, recently joined the Congress. Raja warring said that they would join the campaign soon as if they did not intend to do so, they would have joined the party after elections.

On two-time MLA from Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar Simarjeet, who is facing rape charges and spent six months in jail, Warring said that politicians face such allegations and the matter was in court. “Let the court decide whether the allegations are true or not. I came to know that one such case lodged against Bains was already disposed off. After the verdict, it will be decided whether he was a culprit or not,” Warring said.

Chiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raja Warring said, “We all respect Sardar Patel for his contributions, but instead of spending money on his statue, it should be utilised in the establishing an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Ludhiana so that underprivileged benefit. Warring targeted friend-turned-political rival, three times MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is the saffron party’s nominee. Warring said that Bittu was in contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah before switching allegiance to the BJP and should have brought some projects, such as AIIMS, metro or any other package for Ludhiana.

What are the key issues of Ludhiana and what solutions do you have?

Even the underground water of Ludhiana is polluted. Most of the samples of underground water have failed quality tests. If the situation remains the same for some more years, it would have a severe impact on Ludhiana. The Giaspura Gas leak tragedy that claimed 11 lives is an example. Untreated water is being thrown underground. Even the industry is reeling under multiple problems. Import from China is killing the local industry and the government has no roadmap. No new Focal Point has been established in Punjab for the past four decades. Issuing marring the Buddha Nullah are another big issue which were never solved. The Congress government had released ₹600 crores for the cleaning during their regime. The problem of stray animals is an issue as well. I am consulting the people who are working on the field and will issue a “Ludhiana vision document” very soon.

Ludhiana is a bastion for the Congress. Will you be able to continue the winning streak? What factors do you think are in favour of your party?

There is no contest at all for the Congress. It is a fight of what margin we would win with. I will win the seat by a huge margin. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for the past 10 years but did nothing for Ludhiana and Punjab. People have tested Bittu for 10 years and he did nothing for people as well. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s nominee Ashok Parashar Pappi has not spoken a single word in the state assembly. Will he be able to represent Ludhiana in the Parliament? Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has nothing to say in the name of development. He comes to the city, “cracks jokes” and leaves. People know they have no other option left than Congress.

Why is the Congress giving so much importance to Bittu? State Cong chief is contesting against him and leader of Opposition Bajwa is camping in Ludhiana.

Bittu has betrayed the party. By defeating Bittu, the Congress will convey a message that those who betray the party would meet a humiliating defeat. Before Bittu, Manish Tewari was elected MP from Ludhiana. People do remember him and want him to contest the election from Ludhiana again. Bittu is a “ghost MP”, who is not visible. Bittu has a habit of not answering calls. He merely answered calls of Congress leaders, including me. He has shifted to the BJP office, which is proof that he has no friends in Ludhiana.

During their regime, the Congress had pushed Bains brothers out of the assembly several times. Bains brothers faced several FIRs following conflict with the Congress government. Is welcoming them in the party fold a political compulsion?

Bains brothers had raised some issues in the assembly in the past. Simarjeet is very vocal and he might be disturbing proceedings in the assembly, so the speaker had ordered to send him outside. Even I was pushed out of the assembly once. One thing no one can ignore is that the Bains brothers had the courage to raise these issues. The Bains brothers might have realised that the Congress was the right party and hence, they decided to join.