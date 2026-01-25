Human rights panel flags recurring encroachments, illegal dumping in Gurugram

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious note of the long-pending issue of illegal encroachment and unlawful dumping and storage of building material in the residential area of Sector 57, Gurugram. Complainant Roshan Lal Yadav submitted recent photographs to the commission, which prima facie showed that illegal dumping and storage were still taking place at the site. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During a hearing on January 14, HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra issued strict, time-bound directions to the police and district administration after observing contradictions in reports submitted by different departments. While the police report stated that the illegal supply and storage of building material was still continuing, the estate officer of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) claimed that the encroachment had already been removed.

Complainant Roshan Lal Yadav submitted recent photographs to the commission, which prima facie showed that illegal dumping and storage were still taking place at the site. Justice Batra also questioned why the Sector 57 Residents Welfare Association had issued appreciation letters to the HSVP administrator for removal of encroachments if unlawful activities were continuing.

Yadav told the commission that although encroachments are removed periodically, the lack of sustained monitoring, deterrent action and strict enforcement allows the same individuals to re-encroach on the land.

Terming the situation a result of administrative laxity, the chairperson directed the deputy commissioner of police (east), Gurugram, to personally inspect the site and ensure permanent removal of encroachments. The HSVP was also instructed to construct an 8–10 feet high RCC/CC boundary wall, install fencing and CCTV cameras at vulnerable points, and submit an action-taken report with photographic evidence at least one week before the next hearing on March 18.