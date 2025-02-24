Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Human rights panel seeks report on Kaithal’s rice sheller units

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Commission chairman justice (retd) Lalit Batra and member (judicial) Kuldeep Jain have also directed the HSPCB regional officer to appear in person before the Commission on the next date of hearing with a report complete in all respects about the functioning of the rice sheller units in the area.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed the regional officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Kaithal region to inspect every rice sheller unit situated in or around village Khushal Mazra in Kaithal to ensure they were operating with the HSPCB consent to operate and have functional pollution control devices. The Commission has also sought to know details about the distance of these rice sheller units from the village.

The HSPCB regional officer in his report said that 39 units were functioning with valid consent to operate, and six units did not obtain consent to operate from the Board. (HT File)
The HSPCB regional officer in his report said that 39 units were functioning with valid consent to operate, and six units did not obtain consent to operate from the Board. (HT File)

Commission chairman justice (retd) Lalit Batra and member (judicial) Kuldeep Jain have also directed the HSPCB regional officer to appear in person before the Commission on the next date of hearing with a report complete in all respects about the functioning of the rice sheller units in the area. The Commission will hold the next hearing on May 15.

The sarpanch of the village, Sarbjit Kaur, had filed a complaint against HSPCB in the Commission stating that three-four rice sheller units were operating within 200-300 meters of villages and were dangerous for the health of the villagers. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Commission had sought a report from HSPCB.

The HSPCB regional officer in his report said that 39 units were functioning with valid consent to operate, and six units did not obtain consent to operate from the Board. Out of these six units, two units are not established, and four units have been closed by the Board. The Board report said that 28 polluting units under orange category have provided pollution control equipment for treatment of water and air pollution generated by these units. After receiving complaints against these units, a fresh inspection was conducted by the regional office, Kaithal. During inspection, all these units were found to be operational, and samples were collected from these units. Samples from all the said units are within the permissible limit under Water and Air Act. Therefore, no further action is required to be taken by the Board against these units, the report said.

The Commission in its order said that though HSPCB has tried to show that most of the rice sheller units are operating within the permissible limits under Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, but the ground reality as submitted by the learned counsel for the complainant is contrary to it. “Since public health is of paramount importance, the HSPCB regional officer is directed to inspect all rice sheller units situated in or around village Khushal Mazra, with clear details about the distance of those units from the said village,” the Commission said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On