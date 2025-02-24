Human rights panel seeks report on Kaithal’s rice sheller units

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed the regional officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Kaithal region to inspect every rice sheller unit situated in or around village Khushal Mazra in Kaithal to ensure they were operating with the HSPCB consent to operate and have functional pollution control devices. The Commission has also sought to know details about the distance of these rice sheller units from the village. The HSPCB regional officer in his report said that 39 units were functioning with valid consent to operate, and six units did not obtain consent to operate from the Board. (HT File)

Commission chairman justice (retd) Lalit Batra and member (judicial) Kuldeep Jain have also directed the HSPCB regional officer to appear in person before the Commission on the next date of hearing with a report complete in all respects about the functioning of the rice sheller units in the area. The Commission will hold the next hearing on May 15.

The sarpanch of the village, Sarbjit Kaur, had filed a complaint against HSPCB in the Commission stating that three-four rice sheller units were operating within 200-300 meters of villages and were dangerous for the health of the villagers. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Commission had sought a report from HSPCB.

The HSPCB regional officer in his report said that 39 units were functioning with valid consent to operate, and six units did not obtain consent to operate from the Board. Out of these six units, two units are not established, and four units have been closed by the Board. The Board report said that 28 polluting units under orange category have provided pollution control equipment for treatment of water and air pollution generated by these units. After receiving complaints against these units, a fresh inspection was conducted by the regional office, Kaithal. During inspection, all these units were found to be operational, and samples were collected from these units. Samples from all the said units are within the permissible limit under Water and Air Act. Therefore, no further action is required to be taken by the Board against these units, the report said.

The Commission in its order said that though HSPCB has tried to show that most of the rice sheller units are operating within the permissible limits under Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, but the ground reality as submitted by the learned counsel for the complainant is contrary to it. “Since public health is of paramount importance, the HSPCB regional officer is directed to inspect all rice sheller units situated in or around village Khushal Mazra, with clear details about the distance of those units from the said village,” the Commission said.