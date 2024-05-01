Human rights panel takes note of poor fire safety at Chandigarh’s govt hospitals

Taking suo motu cognisance of poor fire safety measures at Chandigarh’s government hospitals, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the UT health services director and municipal corporation commissioner before June 24. Among the government hospitals in Chandigarh, only the Paediatric Centre at GMSH-16 has a fire safety certificate. (HT Photo)

The commission, comprising chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, took note of HT’s news report “Fire safety at Chandigarh government hospitals in critical condition”.

“The commission has perused the detailed news, indicating that despite stringent regulations outlined in the National Building Code (NBC) of 2016, critical government hospitals in the city, including Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and civil hospitals in Sectors 22, 45 and Manimajra, continue to operate without essential fire safety equipment and certifications. GMSH-16, GMSH-32 and civil hospitals in Sectors 22, 45 and Manimajra are putting patients and staff at risk with shoddy fire safety measures,” the commission said in the notice, directing the UT health services director and municipal commissioner to submit a report before the next date of hearing on June 24.

As per MC officials, these hospitals had applied for the fire safety certificates. But when inspected by the fire department, the fire safety equipment was found to be inadequate as per norms. Hence, they were denied the certificates and proper lists of observations were sent to the hospitals for compliance. Only the Paediatric Centre at GMSH-16 was issued a certificate, as all measures were satisfactory.