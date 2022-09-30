Husband arrested for woman’s murder in Ambala’s Saha

A day after a 57-year-old woman, Prakasho Devi, was found dead in a field at Mehmoodpur village in Saha town, the Ambala Police on Thursday arrested her husband on murder charges.

The accused was identified as Baldev Ram alias Chota, who will be presented before a court on Friday, police said.

On Wednesday, the woman’s body was found with multiple injuries in their sugarcane fields late evening.

Devi’s brother Lakhpat Rai said that they were married since 1990 and had four daughters and two sons.

Rai alleged that his brother-in-law was of rude nature, who used to argue over petty issues due to which his sister had returned to them in Yamunanagar earlier this month, but was pursued to go back.

“On the day, I dropped her back to Ambala, Baldev had threatened to kill her, but I counselled both and returned home. On Wednesday evening, my nephew called to inform me that while working in the fields, his father had killed Devi using a sickle,” Rai told the police.

On his complaint, a murder case was lodged against Baldev at Saha police station, who had gone missing after the body was found. An autopsy was conducted on Thursday

SHO inspector Yashdeep Singh said, “Initial autopsy report details injury marks on hand and near the neck that could have led to her death. Baldev was arrested and the weapon has been recovered. It has also come to the fore that the accused used to doubt that his wife was in an illicit relationship with another man.”