Husbandry dept sacks 5 ‘absentee’ vet officials

Punjab animal husbandry department, on Thursday, terminated the services of five veterinary officers with immediate effect for remaining absent from duty for the past three to five years. Bhandari stated that these veterinary officers had been absent from duty for the past three to five years. (HT Photo)

Following the directives of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, department principal secretary Rahul Bhandari issued an order to dismiss the services of five veterinary officers Dr Gurpreet Singh, Dr Anupreet Kaur, Dr Arshdeep Singh, Dr Jagdeep Singh and Dr Harmanpreet Singh Bal, who were posted in different districts across the state.

Bhandari stated that these veterinary officers had been absent from duty for the past three to five years.

Khudian said that strict action will be taken against officials who have been absent from duty without proper leave approval. Such negligent behaviour will not be tolerated at all.