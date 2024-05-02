Husband-wife duo murdered byex-housemates in Kharar; 4 held

Cracking a murder case within 15 hours, Kharar police on Wednesday arrested four people for stabbing a husband-wife duo to death at Swaraj Enclave in Kharar’s Sante Majra Colony. The accused Charanjit Singh, alias Monu; Simranjit Singh, alias Lucky; and Amandeep Singh, alias Aman; and Khushi in the custody of Kharar police. (HT photo)

The accused were identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Monu; Simranjit Singh, alias Lucky; and Amandeep Singh, alias Aman; and Khushi.

They formerly lived in the same house with the victims, Bablu and his wife, Mansura, both aged around 30. But due to some dispute, the couple started living in a separate accommodation nearby.

Complainant Chandani, 30, of Uttar Pradesh (UP), who lives in the room next to the victims’ accommodation, told police that the accused arrived there on two motorcycles around 9.15 pm on Tuesday.

Khushi and Simranjit entered the house, where the victims and their niece Feroza were present. Both the accused, according to police, accused Bablu and Mansura of not returning their mobile phone and other belongings after they moved out.

Police officials familiar with the probe said Khushi and Mansura had previously also fought over some dispute, which exacerbated their arguments. Meanwhile, Charanjit and Amandeep also entered the house and attacked the couple.

“Monu stabbed Bablu repeatedly in the chest and stomach, and the other accused assaulted him with sticks, causing him to collapse. They later stabbed his wife and also attacked her with sticks. After I raised the alarm, neighbours came out of their houses and all accused escaped the spot,” the complainant alleged.

Neighbours called an ambulance through Helpline 108, following which Mansura was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital and Bablu was taken to the Mohali civil hospital. But both succumbed to their injuries at midnight.

After being informed, a team led by DSP Karan Sandhu and sub-inspector Mandeep Singh, station house officer, Kharar City police station, arrested all four accused within 15 hours from Kharar and Mohali.

The accused were booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar City police station. Both Lucky and Aman work at Swaraj Tractors in Mohali, said police.