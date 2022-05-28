Hyderpora encounter: HC orders Jammu and Kashmir admn to exhume third body
The Jammu & Kashmir high court on Friday ordered the authorities to exhume the body of Amir Latief Magrey, one of the four people killed in the Hyderpora encounter last year, and hand over the body to his family for burial.
The four people were killed in the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021. While police said all of them were terrorists and buried their bodies in Kupwara in north Kashmir, the families of the deceased dismissed the claims. Earlier, after a public outcry about the veracity of the encounter, the J&K administration buckled under pressure and exhumed the bodies of two of the deceased — Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul — and handed them over to their family members. On December 30, Magrey’s family moved the J&K high court seeking his body for burial. Hearing the plea on Friday, the court directed the government to facilitate transportation of his body to his native village in Jammu’s Gool Ramban and asserted that if the body is “highly putrefied” and its exhuming could cause a risk to the public, the administration would pay ₹5 lakh to the family as compensation.
“Since the body must be in advanced stage of putrefaction, as such, it would be desirable that the respondents act with promptitude and do not waste any further time. If the body is highly putrefied and is not in deliverable state or is likely to pose risk to public health and hygiene, the petitioner and his close relatives shall be allowed to perform last rites as per their tradition and religious belief in the Wadder Payeen graveyard itself,” the order said.
Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases dip to 15
After reporting 23 cases on Thursday, highest in three months, Chandigarh recorded 15 fresh infections on Friday. Mohali logged seven cases and Panchkula one, taking tricity's daily tally to 23, lower than 30 the day before. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 19, 22, 25, 26, 27, 33, 42 and 47, Dhanas and Manimajra. Mohali's seven cases included five from Mohali city, and one each from Kharar and Dera Bassi.
Mehbooba, Omar visit slain YouTuber Amreen Bhat’s home; slam Central, J&K governments
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah visited the home of slain TV artist and YouTuber, Amreen Bhat at Chadoora on Friday. Both the former chief ministers expressed condolences to the family of Bhat at their homes in Hushroo Chadoora, a day-and-a-half after gunmen opened fire on the prominent video maker on Wednesday evening killing her and injuring her 10-year-old nephew.
Mohali | Six held for trying to sell retd Colonel’s 10 acres
A vigilant property dealer's suspicions led to the arrest of six men who were trying to sell a retired army officer's land using forged documents. The six men had contacted a realtor in Mohali, Amarinder Singh Sidhu, offering to sell him 10 acres of land in Tangori village, Mohali, for ₹20 crore. On Friday, they sought ₹4 crore more as earnest money. Smelling a rat, Sidhu contacted the police about the transaction.
Chandigarh | Snatchers target food delivery boy in Sector 24
Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a food delivery boy near the Sector-24/25 light point on Thursday night. The victim, Mandeep Kumar of EWS Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he worked for an online food delivery service. On Thursday, he was going to Sector 24 to pick up an order for delivery around 10 pm. Jatinder Kumar of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported that four youths intercepted him and demanded all his valuables.
TADA court summons Rubaiya Sayeed in her 1989 abduction case
A TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the former home minister and ex-chief minister late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in a case pertaining to abduction in 1989 allegedly involving terrorist-turned-separatist Yasin Malik. Advocate Monika Kohli said, “TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed on July 15 at Jammu in her kidnapping case involving JKLF militant-turned-separatist Yasin Malik.” This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case.
