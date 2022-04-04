IAAD hockey tournament: Hosts Haryana slip past Punjab, book finals berth
Led by Triveni Prashad’s impressive field goal in the dying minutes of the game on Sunday gave AG Haryana a 1-0 win over AG Punjab in the first semi-final of the IAAD north zone hockey tournament being organised by the accountant general Haryana at the Sector 42 stadium.
The keenly-contested game saw both teams squander several scoring chances, but the Haryana side managed to hold their nerve at the crucial juncture to move into the final.
Haryana’s Gurdeep found himself with a shot at goal in the 20th minute after a strong passage of play, but a last-minute error saw him lose possession.
At half-time, both teams were still locked at 0-0 off the back of strong work in defence. The match looked destined for a shootout, but a slip-up by AG Punjab defenders in the closing minutes cost them the game.
Delhi ousts UP
In the second semi-final, AG Delhi took out defending champions AG Uttar Pradesh in a 4-2 victory. AG Delhi were dominated from the word go as the side managed to take the lead in the third minute through Mithilesh Kumar’s field goal.
Buoyed by the goal, AG Delhi continued to press. They finally managed to double their lead in the 51st minute with the help of another field goal. The closing minutes saw a flurry of goals, but Delhi managed to maintain their two-goal cushion throughout, sealing the 4-2 win,
The final is scheduled to be played on Monday.
-
CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations conclude with bike rally
Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally which marked the conclusion of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited's (CITCO) week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary. The rally was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview at 11am in the presence of UT inspector-general Omvir Singh Bishnoi, CITCO managing director Purva Garg, chief general manager Akhil Kumar and other senior bureaucrats.
-
Chandigarh | It’s goodbye online classes, hello campus for tricity private school students from today
For the first time in two years, private schools in the tricity are all set open completely in offline mode, with the new academic session (2022-23) kicking off from Monday. Principal of St Stephens School, Sector 45, Louis Lopez added, “We will also open for classes from Monday. An overwhelming majority of parents have themselves requested us to resume offline classes and it is important for students as well.”
-
Navratri festival: 80 fall ill in Haryana after eating food made of ‘kuttu’ flour
As many as 80 people were taken ill in Haryana's Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts after they reportedly ate food items prepared from “kuttu” (buckwheat) flour consumed mostly during the nine-day 'Navratri' festival, which began on Saturday. At least 49 people from Ambala Cantonment fell ill allegedly after consuming adulterated “Kuttu” flour on the first day of Navratri on Saturday.
-
Ambala ticket collector sets record, collects ₹1.56 crore fine from ticketless passengers in a year
Ticket collector Simaranjit Singh Walia of Ambala division has collected more than ₹1.5 crore in fine payments from ticketless passengers in the 2021-22 financial year 2021-22, railway officials said on Sunday. Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said Walia is the first member of Northern Railway's ticket checking staff to have raked in such a massive amount in a financial year. Deputy chief ticket inspector, Ambala, Walia caught 27,440 ticketless passengers, averaging 101 cases daily.
-
Elante Mall to take legal recourse against FIR over lease dispute
A day after an FIR was registered against Elante Mall officials for their dispute over a lease with Puneet Gupta, officials in a statement on Sunday said they will take legal action against the complainant. Gupta himself is a defaulter and owes Elante a sum of more than ₹78 lakh toward unpaid dues.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics