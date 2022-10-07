IAF aircraft jazz up Chandigarh skies at air show’s rehearsal

With a flypast drawn from its vintage and modern fleet, and performance of various formations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) put out a spectacular rehearsal at Sukhna Lake on Thursday ahead of its final air show on its 90th anniversary on October 8.

Enrapt audience had their gaze stuck towards the sky as aircraft after aircraft flew in, showcasing skilful manoeuvres.

The rehearsal, which was held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, began with a performance by Akash Ganga paratroopers team, which was followed by a Bambi Bucket operation by an Mi 17 aircraft and versatile manoeuvres by Chinook helicopters.

The spectators were enthralled by the newly inducted, indigenous light combat helicopter Prachand that flew in a three-aircraft formation. It was inducted by the IAF on Monday at a ceremony in Jodhpur in the presence of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft also performed scintillating formations during the rehearsal that culminated with blazing demonstrations by the Suryakiran aerobatic and Sarang display teams. IAF’s vintage aircraft Harvard and Dakota also made an appearance in the skies amid cheers.

The IAF has decided to celebrate this year’s annual Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh, an unprecedented departure from the annual celebrations in Delhi NCR.

On October 8, a parade will be held at the IAF station in the morning that is expected to be attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Later in the day, the flypast at Sukhna Lake will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

During her two-day maiden visit to the city, the President will also be the chief guest at the annual convocation of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on October 9. She is also expected to inaugurate the new secretariat building in Sector 9.

