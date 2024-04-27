IAF hockey meet: Sri Lanka Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Railways, CISF Triumph on Day 2

In a one-sided match, Sri Lanka Air Force team dominated State Bank of India with an impressive 5-0 victory during day two of the 5th Edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament. Players in action during the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2024 being held in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

In the second match, Indian Army asserted dominance with a 5-0 victory over Chandigarh XI. In the third game, Indian Railways outclassed Indian Navy with a scoreline of 5-2. In the fourth match, CISF narrowly edged out Bangladesh Air Force, securing a close 4-3 victory.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The tournament is being played at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh. The 12 teams including two international teams (Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Air Force) are divided into 4 Pools.

The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of ₹3,00,000 and ₹2,00,000, respectively. The man of the match will also receive ₹10,000 in every game.

On the third day of the tournament--Saturday, the Indian Air Force will go head-to-head against State Bank of India at 7:00 am. Following that, the Indian Army will face Punjab Police at 8.30 am in the second match. Later in the day, at 3.30 pm, the Indian Navy will face off against Punjab and Sind Bank while Rail Coach Factory will challenge CISF at 5.00 pm in the fourth match.