IAS Ajoy Kumar Sinha is PSPCL chairman-cum-MD

The Punjab government on Thursday gave 1996-batch IAS officer Ajoy Kumar Sinha the additional charge of the post of chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL). Sinha already holds the charge as principal secretary, department of power, along with additional charge as principal secretary, new and renewable energy. The term of the incumbent CMD Baldev Singh Sra ended on Friday after he attained the age of 65 years. Sources said the government had proposed to give Sra further extension but the proposal did not work out.

