IAS officer Rupesh Kumar transferred to J&K, Prerna Puri returns to Chandigarh

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday ordered the transfer of UT excise and taxation commissioner Rupesh Kumar to Jammu and Kashmir. Prerna Puri previously served as IT secretary in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

A 2019-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, Rupesh had joined the UT administration in July 2021. In August last year, Rupesh, who is visually impaired, took over the charge of additional excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector (excise). But he was shifted on January 24. Later, in April this year, he was given the charge of commissioner of excise and taxation. Meanwhile, Prerna Puri, a 2006-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh.

Puri had earlier served in Chandigarh as IT secretary in 2011 and even held the additional charge of municipal commissioner.

The ministry has also transferred Swapnil M Naik, a 2009 batch IAS officer, from Arunachal Pradesh to Chandigarh.