News / Cities / Chandigarh News / IAS Sandeep Rishi takes over as Ludhiana MC commissioner

IAS Sandeep Rishi takes over as Ludhiana MC commissioner

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 26, 2023 12:23 AM IST

IAS officer Sandeep Rishi said efforts would be made to increase greenery and reduce pollution level in the industrial hub of the state

IAS officer Sandeep Rishi on Friday took over as the commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation.

Assuming the charge at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Rishi, a 2015-batch officer, conducted a meeting with the officials including joint commissioners, zonal commissioner, superintending engineers among others. (HT Photo)
Assuming the charge at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Rishi, a 2015-batch officer, conducted a meeting with the officials including joint commissioners, zonal commissioner, superintending engineers among others. (HT Photo)

Assuming the charge at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Rishi, a 2015-batch officer, conducted a meeting with the officials including joint commissioners, zonal commissioner, superintending engineers among others.

Paramdeep Singh, a 2012-batch PCS officer, also took over as the additional commissioner of the Ludhiana municipal corporation.

Rishi said that transparent administration, improving civic amenities, solid waste management, Buddha Nullah rejuvenation, revenue generation, smart city mission, speeding up development works among others would be among his priority areas.

He said that efforts would be made to increase greenery and reduce pollution level in the industrial hub of the state.

Rishi also appealed to the residents to support the civic body, so that combined efforts could be made for sustainable development. He also urged the residents to support the authorities in solid waste management and stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out