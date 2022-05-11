IB issues warning over ISI-formed ‘Lashker-e-Khalsa’
New Delhi : The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned other intelligence agencies concerned and state police over the formation of the group “Lashker-e-Khalsa”, which is active on social media to recruit people.
The intelligence inputs read that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has made a social media presence in the name of LeK to establish a new group and recruit people to destabilise peace in the country.
“A Pakistani intelligence operative using pseudonym “Amar Khalistani” is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country,” read the document.
“The Lashker-e-Khalsa will recruit Afghan nationals for terror activities in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” it added.
It is believed that Afghan terrorists have a good experience of wielding all modern weapons, including the RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) used in a blast at Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday.
The document further reads that Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) “Amar Khalistani “is reportedly managing multiple Facebook pages under the name of “Azad Khalistan and Kashmir”.
Pakistan’s spy agency ISI has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and anti-India supporters in Kashmir at a common platform. The idea behind K2 desk is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir.
18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh
In yet another snatching case in Chandigarh, a motorcyclist took away the purse of an 18-year-old girl in Sector 34 on Monday evening. Bhumika, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that she is a student at SD College, Sector 32, and lives in Sector 34. She said her purse contained ₹4,000 in cash and important documents. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace and nab the accused.
Old Age Samman Allowance: Haryana VB initiates fresh probe into DBT irregularities
Five years after financial irregularities were highlighted in direct benefit transfer of the Old Age Samman Allowance (2011-12), the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has initiated a fresh probe into the allegations. The vigilance bureau has directed all district social welfare officers (DSWOs) in the state to furnish details of beneficiaries who availed the old-age pension scheme between April 2011 to March 2012 to determine whether there were any fake or ineligible beneficiaries.
Patti MC’s ex-chief among 4 Congressmen booked for ‘breaking open’ sealed shop
Four Congress leaders, including Patti municipal council's former president Dalbir Singh Sekhon, have been booked for allegedly breaking open a shop which was sealed over allegations of illegal encroachment. Some unidentified persons have also been booked. Congress' former Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill said the action was a result of political vendetta. On April 19, a no-confidence motion was passed against Dalbir Singh Sekhon in the presence of Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar.
Relief for Bagga, HC stays arrest till July 6
Chandigarh: In a reprieve for BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed his arrest till July 6 in a case of allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. “Interim relief to continue as advocate general of Punjab has told the court that he will not be arrested till the next date when the matter is listed before the high court,” said additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain, who appeared on behalf of Delhi Police and the Centre.
Three killed, 29 hurt as bus skids off road in Punjab’s Jalalabad
Ferozepur: Three passengers, including two teen girls, were killed and 29 sustained injuries when a speeding private bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in fields near Jalalabad, a sub-division of Fazilka, on Tuesday. The incident took place around 10am when the bus was on its way to Jalalabad from Mandi Rora Wali village of Fazilka district. Eyewitnesses say the bus was overloaded.
