Identify black spots, accident-prone areas: Panchkula DC

In a bid to bring down road fatalities, deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Soni issued direction to identify black spots and accident-prone areas in the district during a meeting on district road safety committee, and Safe Vahan Policy on Monday. During the meeting, the Panchkula DC also directed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the work of construction of foot over bridges, rumble strips, underpass and traffic light at the earliest. (HT File)

Apart from identifying black spots and the accident-prone areas, the DC asked the authorities concerned to build speed breaker and rumble strips at required areas.

She sought reports from companies entrusted for coming up with 5 km stretch on the model roads. She has also sought report on safety audit from public works department.

During the meeting, Soni also directed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the work of construction of foot over bridges, rumble strips, underpass and traffic light at the earliest near Majri Chowk, Bella Vista Chowk, Amartex Chowk, T-point opposite Moginand, Chandimandir Railway Station and HMT gate Pinjore. The DC directed traffic police to crack down on wrong side driving in the district.

Meanwhile, the regional transport authority (RTA) apprised the DC that in last one month 101 school buses of 18 private schools were checked by the RTA for CCTVs and first aid boxes to ensure compliance of Safe Vahan Policy.