IDFC First Bank fraud: Probe handed over to ACB, guilty won’t be spared, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday told the assembly that the suspected ₹590 crore fraudulent transaction involving state government accounts in IDFC First Bank will be probed thoroughly and that those found guilty will not be spared. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaking during the budget session of the Haryana assembly in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing the issue concerning IDFC First Bank, the chief minister stated that the matter came to light due to the alertness of the state government departments following which the government immediately de-empanelled the bank.

He said that the statements provided by the bank did not match the records maintained by the concerned departments.

“The case has been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and directions have also been issued to constitute a high-level committee to conduct a detailed probe which will fix the accountability. Whosoever has made a mistake will face the strictest action,” Saini said in the House and later outside the assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda raised the issue in the Haryana Assembly.

In response, Saini said after discrepancies were detected, the government immediately decided to transfer the funds to another bank.

Hooda stated that the bank detected the irregularities and demanded the government should tell the House what action it has taken.

CM Saini said, “We are investigating the matter very seriously”.

The CM, who informed the House during the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday about the issue, later told mediapersons that IDFC First Bank had written to SEBI acknowledging irregularities committed by certain bank employees.

He said the bank has also initiated action against the employees concerned and that an FIR has been registered in connection with the irregularities detected in the bank’s transactions.

Saini said that the bank wrote a letter in this regard on February 21. He told the House that the state government had taken cognisance of the matter and on February 18 de-panelled the bank with directions that the entire amount, along with interest, be transferred to a nationalised bank.

“The money is completely safe. Every single rupee will be recovered,” Saini assured the House, adding that the investigation will determine whether the irregularity was committed by a bank employee or involved any other individual.

The chief minister said that the government acted proactively in detecting the issue, as it monitors every matter with utmost seriousness.

He further said that a significant portion of the Haryana government’s funds deposited with IDFC First Bank had been invested in fixed deposits (FDs).

He said that the practice of departments keeping funds in banks is not new. “This has been happening earlier as well. Even during the Congress tenure, departmental funds were kept in banks. Banks are empanelled from time to time, and new banks continue to be added,” he said.

Calls for decorum, constructive debate in House

Speaking outside the House, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Vidhan Sabha is the supreme democratic forum and every elected representative must be accorded due respect. He said that the sanctity and dignity of the House must be preserved at all times.

Interacting with the mediapersons after the Budget session, the chief minister urged legislators to maintain decorum in the House. “While criticism and political remarks are part of democratic functioning, they should not hurt anyone’s sentiments. All are elected representatives and deserve respect,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of making misleading statements, he said the government is ready for a discussion on jobs. “But the Opposition must also remain present in the House and listen,” he said.