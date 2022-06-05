IED recovery case: Key accused held from Jaipur
The local police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the key accused in the case of recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 2.5kg of RDX last month in the district from Jaipur.
The accused has been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban from Awan village in Ajnala sub-division. He is already facing criminal cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO), SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said.
“After presenting him in court, we have got his 6-day remand during which more disclosures are expected,” he said.
Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men, Baljinder Singh alias Bindu and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga, with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on May 9.
“It has been found in the investigation and questioning of already arrested persons that they were in touch with the main accused. He was living in Rajasthan, from where he was arrested by the police teams,” the SSP said.
“On being interrogated, Joban disclosed that he was in touch with Pakistan-based Bilas Sandhu through Whatsapp. He hired Bindu and Jagga for fitting the explosive at bus stop of Naushehra Pannuan for causing a blast,” he said.
All the accused wanted to spread terror by targeting religious and public places, the police had said, adding that Baljinder, Jagtar and Joban were in contact with some gangsters and had been receiving funding through hawala from their foreign-based handlers.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
