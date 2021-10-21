If Capt wants to eat crow, he can: Rawat

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s decision of floating a new political party, which might be open to seat arrangement with the BJP, saying if he (Capt) wants to eat crow and go with the BJP, he can.

“His decision will not hurt us (Congress) in Punjab. It will actually divide the votes of Congress’ rivals in the state. Channi has begun well and his performance will decide the showing of the party,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister said, questioning the former chief minister’s secular credentials.

Rawat said that Amarinder was seen as a symbol of “sarvdharm sambhav” and was connected to Congress’ traditions for a long time but he wanted to go (to the BJP), he should. “Who can forgive the BJP that has kept farmers at the borders for 10 months? Can Punjab forgive them for the manner in which farmers’ agitation has been dealt with?” he told reporters after meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

The AICC general secretary, who was made in-charge of Punjab a year ago, also requested the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility to allow him to focus on his home state of Uttarakhand for next few months. “Things are getting complex. As the polls are approaching, I will have to devote time to both places (Uttarakhand and Punjab),” the Congress leader said in a Facebook post, pointing out that he was torn between his “janmabhoomi” and “karmabhoomi”. Uttarakhand is going to polls with Punjab in another four months.