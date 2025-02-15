If SAD keeps targeting, won’t hesitate to join politics: Giani Harpreet

Former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said that he would not hesitate to join politics to give a befitting reply to the Sukhbir Singh Badal camp in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) who are targeting him. Giani Harpreet Singh was sacked as Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar on February 10. (HT File)

Giani Harpreet Singh was sacked as jathedar on February 10.

Interacting with media at Bathinda on the sidelines of a function organised by a local Sikh body to honour him on Thursday, Giani Harpreet Singh said: “I am a student of religion and don’t want to enter politics. But if the Sukhbir Singh Badal camp keeps pushing me, I will not hesitate to join politics.” The video of his interaction with the media went viral on social media.

Former acting jathedar of Akal Takht also raised questions over SAD’s membership drive.

“Akal Takht, on December 2, asked for reorganization of the SAD by initiating a recruitment drive under the seven-member committee. For two months, the convener of the committee did not call its meeting. After the first meeting, its head invited SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar to the next meeting that was scheduled on February 13. Entire media reported this invitation. However, I was surprised to hear the statement of Bhundar who said that he did not receive any invitation,” Giani Harpreet Singh said terming the membership drive as ‘bogus’.

He said on one hand Akalis have sacrificed their life to honour the edict of Akal Takht, while on the other hand, these people have run away following the directions of the Akal Takht.

Targeting the Akal Takht constituted a seven-member committee led by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Giani Harpreet Singh said: “The committee should initiate a parallel membership drive.

“When the entire SAD received a total of just 18 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections. How can they claim to have inducted 35 lakh members? This all appears to be a bogus exercise,” he said.

Responding to the SAD leaders’ remarks linking him to the BJP, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “Everyone has seen how many BJP leaders attended the wedding function of Sukhbir Singh Badal’s daughter. Keeping this in mind, has Sukhbir become pro-BJP?”.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement issued by members of the SGPC, including Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan, Bhai Manjit Singh, Mithu Singh Kahneke, Satwinder Singh Tohra, Malkit Singh Changal, demanded that the investigation report on the basis of which action was taken against Giani Harpreet Singh should be rejected.