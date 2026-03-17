Iftar diplomacy: Breaking fast to building bridges in J&K

From CM’s banquet to army’s outreach and first-of-its-kind iftar for transgender community this Ramzan, Valley sees surge in gatherings amplified by social media. Dozens of iftar parties have been organised across the Valley this year, hosted by ministers, top officials, and army formations. Central to these events is the hospitality; a 10-to-12-course Kashmiri Wazwan has now become a standard feature of these high-profile iftars, blending traditional culinary heritage with modern diplomacy. (HT File)

In Jammu and Kashmir, the tradition of iftar parties has evolved into a key tool for community outreach, with political parties, the Indian Army, and the police using these gatherings to foster communal harmony and public connection. While the practice is not new, social media has amplified the reach of these events this time, where photos and videos of shared meals are used to project an accessible and culturally integrated image of various institutions.

Dozens of iftar parties have been organised across the Valley this year, hosted by ministers, top officials, and army formations. In a departure from tradition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hosted an iftar specifically for the transgender community last week. “Due to the conflict in the Gulf, the PDP did not host a general iftar this year. However, we decided to host members of the transgender community to acknowledge them as an integral part of our society,” said PDP spokesperson Shoqiya Qureshi.

Individual outreach is also on the rise. Youth leader Zuhaib Mir recently hosted a gathering at his house, noting that such events provide a vital platform to reconnect with the grassroots. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir food and civil supplies minister Satish Sharma hosted an event attended by chief minister Omar Abdullah and top National Conference (NC) leadership. The CM is hosting another large-scale iftar at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. NC spokesman Tahir Sayeed emphasised that beyond the religious significance, these events are designed to “bridge the gap between cross-sections of society and send a message of communal harmony.”

The army has been equally active, with various divisions and brigades hosting members of civil society, journalists, and administration officials. Footage of these events has been shared widely on social media, often showcasing the serving of traditional Kashmiri Wazwan. “Iftar gatherings are not just about breaking the fast; they are about mending hearts and strengthening bonds,” said Riyaz Ahmad, a local journalist.

What was once a simple religious observance has now become an annual event in Kashmir’s socio-political landscape. Activists note that these gatherings are increasingly helping shape public perception and bringing political opponents together. Central to these events is the hospitality; a 10-to-12-course Kashmiri Wazwan has now become a standard feature of these high-profile iftars, blending traditional culinary heritage with modern diplomacy.