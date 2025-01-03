Ignoring Akal Takht’s edict: Rebel group meets jathedar, seeks action against Sukhbir, Akali Dal

Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) associated to the opposition camp and a rebel faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday called on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at his residence in the Golden Temple complex here seeking action against Sukhbir Singh Badal and the party’s working committee for defying the decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat. A delegation comprising SGPC members and SAD rebel group meeting jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

On December 2, the Akal Takht had ordered the working committee of the SAD to accept the resignations of Sukhbir Singh Badal and others within three days, besides forming a panel to hold elections for the post of SAD president and office-bearers within six months. Even after almost a month, the committee has not made any decisions.

The temporal seat had constituted a seven-member committee led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to reconstitute the party within six months. Apart from Dhami and Gurpartap Singh Wadala, other members of the panel include former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, Santa Singh Umaidpur, SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Iqbal Singh Jhoondan and Bibi Satwant Kaur.

On Thursday, a delegation of the rebel faction submitted a letter to Akal Takht jathedar demanding implementation of the order pronounced by the Sikh clergy on December 2. Besides SGPC executive committee members Jaswant Singh Purain and Paramjit Singh Raipur, the delegation included Bhai Manjit Singh, Karnail Singh Panjoli, Amrik Singh Shahpur.

The memorandum, that was handed over to the jathedar, reads, “The working committee of the SAD has failed to implement the decree issued by the Akal Takht Sahib. Reports suggest that Sukhbir Singh Badal and his close associates are exerting pressure on the jathedars in an attempt to undermine the decree. Therefore, action should be taken against Sukhbir and his associates.”

“Under the influence of Sukhbir Singh Badal, the SGPC has formed an unauthorised committee to take action against Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh out of retaliation. It is therefore requested that a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban be convened to reject the probe panel constituted by the SGPC against Giani Harpreet Singh to restore the respect and dignity of the takhts,” the letter added.

SAD has not been keen to accept Akal Takht’s directed re-organisation of the party, fearing that it would violate the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act, which might, as per the legal expert consulted by the party, lead to de-recognition by the Election Commission of India (ECI). SAD has also conveyed this to the Akal Takht.