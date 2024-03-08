 ‘Ill treatment’: Baig leaves before Modi’s arrival - Hindustan Times
‘Ill treatment’: Baig leaves before Modi’s arrival

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 08, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Safina Baig told reporters that Muzaffar was invited to Prime Minister Modi’s rally as a Padma Shri awardee

Former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife Safina Baig, who is Baramulla district development council chairperson, left the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech before his arrival, blaming “ill treatment”.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig (HT File)
Around 11am, Muzaffar and Safina reached the rally and were asked to sit with panchayati raj institutions and district development council members. Soon after, they left Bakshi Stadium. Muzaffar had also attended PM’s rally in Jammu in February and praised his leadership qualities.

Safina told reporters that Muzaffar was invited as a Padma Shri to the function. “It’s unfortunate there was no separate seating arrangements for Padma awardees. We had come here to welcome PM and thank him for how they were running J&K,” she said, and added that she would take up this issue with government.

Safina ,however, said that since the situation of J&K has improved, there was need of a popular government. “Elections should be held here in J&K and statehood should be restored,” she said.

