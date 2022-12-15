Illegal arms supplier caught with 4 pistols in Bathinda

The district police have arrested an illegal arms supplier, Mohit Kumar, along with four pistols and 10 rounds of ammunition.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elencehzian said on Thursday that Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Sabo, is a financer to Mohit and teams have been deployed to arrest him.

Police said Mohit was arrested from Talwandi Sabo on Wednesday when he was going to Pathankot to deliver the four weapons.

“Police teams are working on specific inputs. Efforts are on to trace the source and end users of the illicit supplies,” he said.

In September 2020, Mohit was arrested by Mansa police with six pistols and 84 cartridges.

A convict in a drug peddling case of 2014, Mohit, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in jail. At present, he is out on bail.

Police said Mohit was getting illicit weapons from Madhya Pradesh (MP) and supplying it to people in Punjab.

The SSP said a trend of criminals getting illegal weapons from MP has been noticed.

“After sourcing weapons from MP for ₹ 25,000, Mohit was bringing the weapons to Punjab. The pistols are of fine quality and that’s a cause for concern. Our teams are working to bust the illegal chain of supply of arms to Punjab on the basis of his interrogation,” he added.