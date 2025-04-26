Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Illegal drug de-addiction centre busted in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 26, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that during a joint raid, police and health teams recovered 2,005 tablets, including 67 packets of Alprazolam tablets and 100 packets of Panadol, from the premises.

An unauthorised drug de-addiction centre operating in Jalandhar’s Samrai village was sealed and at least 103 youngsters, who were illegally detained there under the guise of treatment, were rescued, officials said on Friday.

Jalandhar DC Aggarwal said the rescued youths were shifted to the Jalandhar civil hospital for proper treatment. (HT)
Jalandhar DC Aggarwal said the rescued youths were shifted to the Jalandhar civil hospital for proper treatment. (HT)

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that during a joint raid, police and health teams recovered 2,005 tablets, including 67 packets of Alprazolam tablets and 100 packets of Panadol, from the premises.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said an FIR has been registered against the operators Sukhjeet Singh of Nakodar, Varinder Kumar of Hardo Farala village, Ashish Mehra of Ludhiana, Maninder Singh of Tarn Taran and Malkeet Singh of Bathinda under Section of 127(2) (illegal confinement) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“All the accused were taken into custody after they failed to produce authorisation documents for the operation of the centre or the possession of such prohibited drugs in bulk,” she said.

DC Aggarwal said the rescued youths were shifted to the Jalandhar civil hospital for proper treatment.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Illegal drug de-addiction centre busted in Jalandhar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On