Illegal drug de-addiction centre busted in Jalandhar

An unauthorised drug de-addiction centre operating in Jalandhar’s Samrai village was sealed and at least 103 youngsters, who were illegally detained there under the guise of treatment, were rescued, officials said on Friday. Jalandhar DC Aggarwal said the rescued youths were shifted to the Jalandhar civil hospital for proper treatment. (HT)

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that during a joint raid, police and health teams recovered 2,005 tablets, including 67 packets of Alprazolam tablets and 100 packets of Panadol, from the premises.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said an FIR has been registered against the operators Sukhjeet Singh of Nakodar, Varinder Kumar of Hardo Farala village, Ashish Mehra of Ludhiana, Maninder Singh of Tarn Taran and Malkeet Singh of Bathinda under Section of 127(2) (illegal confinement) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“All the accused were taken into custody after they failed to produce authorisation documents for the operation of the centre or the possession of such prohibited drugs in bulk,” she said.

