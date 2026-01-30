Illegal dumping of waste: NGT raps Sirhind civic body, PPCB

Patiala The NGT also criticised the PPCB, pointing out that although environmental compensation of ₹1.23 crore was imposed on the municipal council for violations between July 2020 and September 2025, no effective steps were taken to recover the amount.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has come down heavily on the Sirhind municipal council for dumping solid waste at unauthorised sites and reprimanded the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for failing to enforce environmental laws.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Ludhiana-based NGO — Public Action Committee (PAC). In its order dated January 27, the NGT recorded that the municipal council had been dumping solid waste on both sides of Hansla Nadi in Sirhind without obtaining consent from the PPCB, in clear violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The tribunal further noted that during the pendency of the case, the civic body created another unauthorised dumping site in the Fatehgarh Sahib-Bassi Pathana area, again without the PPCB approval. Calling it a “gross violation”, the bench observed that instead of clearing the original dumping site, the municipal council had multiplied illegal dumping locations.

An RTI reply placed on record confirmed that ‘no objection certificate’ or consent had not been granted by the PPCB for the new dumping site.

The NGT also criticised the PPCB, pointing out that although environmental compensation of ₹1.23 crore was imposed on the municipal council for violations between July 2020 and September 2025, no effective steps were taken to recover the amount. The tribunal noted that the PPCB had not even approached the district magistrate concerned for recovery through a revenue recovery certificate.

Rejecting the municipal council’s assurance that legacy waste would be cleared by March 31, 2026, the tribunal said such statements have “no meaning” unless translated into action on the ground. “Mere passing of orders levying environmental compensation on paper does not serve any purpose,” it observed, stressing the need for immediate and effective action.

The tribunal directed the member secretary, PPCB, and the executive officer of the municipal council, Sirhind, to appear personally before it on April 27, 2026. The PPCB was also asked to examine allegations of unauthorised construction at the new dumping site and take action in accordance with law.

PAC members Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira said the order had exposed systemic failures in solid waste management in Punjab and underscored the urgent need for stronger enforcement, accountability and protection of natural water bodies.