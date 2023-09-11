Illegal liquor, hookahs seized from Panchkula hotel

Police seized illegal alcohol and hookahs on Saturday in a raid at the Fort Ramgarh Hotel, Sector 28. Police said that 26 clubs were raided in Panchkula, including in Pinjore and Sectors 5, 7, 9 and 20, in relation to serving hookah in their premises. (HT FIle Photo)

After getting a tip-off, police raided the premises and found that alcohol was being sold without a licence at the hotel. A total of 277 bottles of Kingfisher Ultra beer and three bottles of jagermeister were recovered. None of the bottles were marked “For sale in Haryana only”. A total of 10 hookah pipes and other hookah equipment was recovered from the hotel.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and Excise Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station against the hotel’s owner and manager.

26 clubs raided

Police said that 26 clubs were raided in Panchkula, including in Pinjore and Sectors 5, 7, 9 and 20 in relation to serving hookah in their premises. As many as five cases were registered after seizure of 67 hookahs.

Hookahs were recovered from clubs, including Da Bodega Bar and Kitchen, Circle and Veda bars in Sector 5, Blue Chip Hospitality in Sector 9, and Sardar Dhaba on Kalka-Shimla highway in Pinjore. Cases under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC were registered.

