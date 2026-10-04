Sputnik, Kaputnik and many giant leaps: The Space Race, 69 years later

On October 4, 1957, a secret Soviet missile test range in present-day Kazakhstan bristled with unusual energy. Sputnik Satellite (via Wikimedia Commons) A rocket and a satellite had been rolled out to the launch pad the previous morning and were due to lift off on October 6. But just days ahead of that deadline, a rumour set off ripples through the loosely cobbled Soviet teams that had built the hulking rocket and slick satellite – the Americans were due to present a paper on satellites at an international conference on October 5, and chief designer Sergei Korolev feared it meant a US launch was imminent. So, the Soviets decided to slice through the atmosphere earlier. Exactly 69 years ago, the Soviet Union put an 83.6kg metal sphere into orbit, catching the US off guard and sparking a breathless contest that eventually landed 12 Americans on the Moon and ended only 18 years later. Sputnik 1, the world’s first artificial satellite, measured about 58cm across, circled Earth every 96 minutes and transmitted for 22 days before its batteries ran out. Korolev built it as the Soviet contribution to the International Geophysical Year, a global scientific programme meant to bring researchers together across the Cold War divide. The rocket that carried it, though, was a modified R-7, the world’s first intercontinental ballistic missile, which the Soviets had first flown successfully six weeks earlier, on August 21. This especially triggered American consternation. A missile that could carry a satellite into space could also carry a nuclear warhead into America, Washington believed.

Chief Designer and Head of the Autonomous Missile Control Systems Department N.A. Pilyugin (left) and Chairman of the Council of Chief Designers of the USSR S.P. Korolev at the Kapustin Yar missile test range. Astrakhan Oblast. 1947. (Main Archive of Moscow/ via Wikimedia Commons)

But Moscow itself was initially muted. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev later recalled that he congratulated the engineers by phone and “calmly went to bed”, and the first newspaper reports were brief. Pravda, the Communist Party newspaper, put the satellite on its front page on October 6, after the American reaction became clear. A month after Sputnik 1, on November 3, 1957, Moscow launched Sputnik 2, carrying a dog, Laika, who died within hours.

A replica of Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite in the world to be put into outer space: the replica is stored in the National Air and Space Museum. (via Wikimedia Commons)

The first US attempt, on December 6, 1957, ended on the pad. The Navy’s Vanguard rocket, carrying America’s first satellite, rose about four feet off the ground in Florida and exploded. Newspapers called it “Flopnik” and “Kaputnik”. The Army’s Explorer 1 reached orbit on January 31, 1958. Washington set up the Advanced Research Projects Agency that February and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) in October. President Dwight Eisenhower also signed a law that put about $1 billion into schools and science and mathematics teaching. Also read: Apollo 12 crew saw mysterious ‘streaks of light’: Inside the new batch of UFO files Moscow’s firsts For the next eight years, the Soviet Union set the pace. Luna 2 crashed into the Moon in September 1959, the first object from Earth to reach it. A month later, Luna 3 sent back the first photographs of the lunar far side. On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin, a 27-year-old air force pilot, became the first human in space, orbiting Earth once in a 108-minute flight. Alan Shepard, the first American in space, followed on May 5 on a 15-minute flight that never reached orbit. On May 25, US president John F Kennedy asked Congress to commit the country, before the decade was out, to “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth”. Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space in June 1963. Alexei Leonov carried out the first spacewalk on March 18, 1965. Luna 9 made the first soft landing on the Moon in February 1966. When the eagle landed Moscow did not formally commit to landing a cosmonaut on the Moon until August 3, 1964, more than three years after Kennedy. Rival design bureaus fought over money and rockets. Korolev and engine designer Valentin Glushko feuded so bitterly that they refused to be in the same room, and the military, which wanted missiles, resented the cost. Nasa’s budget, meanwhile, peaked at 4.41% of all federal spending in 1966. Korolev died in January 1966. On January 27, 1967, a fire swept through the Apollo 1 capsule during a launch pad test and killed astronauts Gus Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee, a major setback to American ambitions that fuelled fresh hopes among the Soviets that the space race was theirs to win. On December 24, 1968, Apollo 8 put three astronauts into orbit around the Moon, the first humans to get there. Moscow’s Moon rocket, the N1, needed 30 engines firing together in its first stage, and to save money the Soviets never tested that stage on the ground. Its first launch, on February 21, 1969, failed. The second, on July 3, exploded on the pad and destroyed it. Apollo 11 lifted off 13 days later.

Neil Armstrong photographed by Buzz Aldrin after the completion of the Lunar EVA on the Apollo 11 flight. (NASA / via Wikimedia Commons)

Neil Armstrong stepped onto the Moon at 10.56pm US Eastern time on July 20, 1969, 8.26am IST on July 21, followed by Buzz Aldrin, while Michael Collins circled overhead. About 600 million people watched on television.

The Apollo 11 lunar landing mission crew, pictured from left to right, Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot. (NASA via Wikimedia Commons)