Illegal migration, joblessness key poll issues in Haryana

Yashik was just three when his father Pardeep left for the United States (US) through the ‘donkey’ route to earn more money and for a better future for his son. They can’t see their children or their parents for at least 10 years, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said on Thursday in Assandh, during his first election rally in poll-bound Haryana. (HT File)

There are scores of men like him who leave their elderly parents and families behind to get odd-jobs and work as truck drivers, cleaners, security guards, after crossing jungles, rivers and other hurdles on their way to foreign countries.

They can’t see their children or their parents for at least 10 years, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said on Thursday in Assandh, during his first election rally in poll-bound Haryana.

The migration of youth, particularly the illegal migration in the state, dominated the lawmaker’s near 25-minute speech on the day that has been a hot issue throughout the state and has now turned into the top poll plank.

A few social watchers HT spoke to describe how lack of jobs, paper leaks, shrinking landholdings, delay in results, crop damage, lack of school education, declining rates of return in agriculture and foreign craze as factors behind youth opting to “Quit India”.

The burning issue of lack of jobs hits home by the fact that as per the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) conducted by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI), the unemployment rate in urban areas of Haryana in 15-29 age group has increased to 11.2% in April to June 2024 quarter as compared to 9.5% in the previous January to March quarter.

Hindustan Times in its report “Unemployment in Haryana: Over 45,000 grads, postgraduates apply for sweeper’s job” this month highlighted a total of 3.95 lakh individuals including more than 39,990 graduates and over 6,112 postgraduates applying for the jobs of contractual sweepers hired by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

Rahul explained at the rally how the youth are selling their land, taking the illegal route to the US through different countries, their struggle on the foreign soil, the survival doing odd jobs and urge to send maximum savings back home.

This comes a week after he visited Ghogripur village of Karnal to meet families of six Haryana men in Texas during his early month visit to the US, keeping up his promise that he made to them.

A 13-minute video of both of his meetings was also shared by the party featuring the emotional father-son bond of Yashik and Pardeep, among others.

In the same video, several youths and their families cite the reasons why they had to shift due to “uncertain future”, despite knowing the risks and watching their friends die midway in jungles.

One of them, Tejinder Mann, a native of Ghogripur village and currently residing in California, told the HT over the phone that Rahul had gone to meet the family of Amit Mann, who suffered severe injuries during an accident while he was driving a truck and also met the son of Hanif Khan from Barota village of Assandh.

“He also told Rahul how his father was also injured. A couple of years ago when Hanif was jumping across the cables in Mexico, he suffered severe injuries after a fall. For a year, he was not able to get surgery done and recently he again met with an accident while driving his truck. That’s our life,” he added.

Mann, who also went to the US through donkey route 10 years ago, now runs his own transportation business and gives employment to 20 Haryana youth.

“I don’t think that by spending ₹30-40 lakh, I would have been able to start my own business in India, where there is no guarantee for profit, price rise and corruption. We are getting more facilities than government jobs here. So why will youth not get attracted?” he said.

Maninder Singh, a resident Ganjo Garhi village of Karnal, spent nearly six months in US federal prisons after he was caught by the security forces in 2020 and was deported to India soon after.

“Yes, I was attracted due to the lifestyle there because I was an aspiring music artist. Now, I am back home, I’ve not thought about shifting again,” he added.

The opposition parties are raking up the issue at their rallies, the BJP has promised to give two lakh government jobs in their election manifesto.

Praveen Attrey, media secretary to caretaker chief minister Nayab Saini, had earlier told that for the last 10 years the BJP government in the state has worked towards creating employment opportunities for the youth.

“Our government has given 1.45 lakh regular government jobs. Besides, 37 lakh youth were provided self-employment and job opportunities in the private sector. About 1.20 lakh people were hired on a contractual basis through HKRN. The government also ensured security of jobs for contractual employees by promulgating an ordinance,” Attrey had said.

On the migration of youth, former Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said, “I believe this is more of a trend now to shift to a foreign country. You see, this is not only limited to Haryana but other states and countries as well. However, my opinion is that as the country’s growth is improving, this trend will also come down.”