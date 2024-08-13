Illegal mining case: ED attaches 122-cr worth assets of Sonepat MLA, ex INLD MLA

Over 100 acres of agricultural land and other immovable assets worth about ₹122 crore of Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former Yamunanagar MLA Dilbag Singh, former Karnal deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa and six others have been attached in connection with an illegal mining case registered in January this year, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday. The ED said that illegal excavation and sale of minerals was being done without generating the requisite e-Rawana bills from the mining department portal, or by production of fake physical copies of the bills. (HT File)

Panwar and two others had been arrested in the case nearly three weeks ago.

The agency, in a statement, stated that its probe found that the total proceeds of crime (PoC) generated out of illegal mining activities in this case was over ₹300 crore.

“The Gurugram zonal office has attached 145 immovable properties, including agricultural lands (over 100 acres), commercial lands and buildings etc, worth approximately ₹122 crore in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Chandigarh, Panchkula and other districts of Punjab and Haryana,” the statement read.

It further said the attached properties belong to former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar Dilbag Singh, Congress MLA from Sonepat, Surender Panwar, former deputy mayor with Karnal MC (now in Congress) Manoj Wadhwa, Inderpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh (PS Buildtech), Angad Singh Makkar and Bhupinder Singh.

“All these properties are registered in the name of persons and entities running a syndicate managed and controlled by Dilbag Singh and Surender Panwar. They indulged in large-scale illegal mining of sand, boulder and gravels in Yamunanagar and adjacent districts of Haryana,” the agency said.

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Haryana Police for illegal mining in Yamunanagar. The companies booked include M/s Mubarikpur Royalty Company, M/s Development Strategies (India) Pvt Ltd, M/s Delhi Royalty Company, M/s JSM Foods Pvt Ltd and M/s PS Buildtech among others.

The ED said that illegal excavation and sale of minerals was being done without generating the requisite e-Rawana bills from the mining department portal, or by production of fake physical copies of the bills.

Cash generated from these illegal activities were distributed amongst these members being beneficiaries of the mining entities, the ED claimed.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at their properties and had arrested Dilbag Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Surender Panwar under the PMLA. While Dilbag and Kulwinder were released on bail granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court, MLA Surender has been in jail since August 1.

The ED had earlier submitted before an Ambala court that Surender had received nearly ₹26 crore.