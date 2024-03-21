Illegal retention of govt bungalows in J&K: Next hearing on April 3

Jammu A division bench in the court of chief justice N Kotiswar Singh on Wednesday posted the matter related to illegal retention of government accommodation in Jammu and Kashmir by ministers and legislators for hearing on April 3. The matter will now be heard on April 3. (iStock)

In the hearing on Wednesday, SS Ahmed, appearing for the petitioner in a public interest litigation, contended that the estates department was adopting double standards and giving undue favour to certain former ministers and legislators who were overstaying in the government accommodation despite having lost the eligibility and having their own residential houses in Jammu and Srinagar.

Ahmed drew the attention of the division bench, also comprising justice MA Chowdhary towards the high court order dated September 13, 2023, wherein the bench had taken note of regulation five of J&K estates department (allotment of government accommodation) Regulations, 2004 which clearly provides that residential accommodation shall not be allotted to persons, who own or possess a house in the concerned city whether in proprietorship or lease or otherwise, whether by themselves or through their spouses, sons, unmarried daughters or parents.