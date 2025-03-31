Menu Explore
Illegal structure linked to woman drug peddler razed in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Jaswinder Kaur, alias Jassi, a resident of Pasla, had been involved in drug trafficking since long and was named in multiple NDPS Act cases, the SSP said.

Jalandhar

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said the action was initiated under Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign.
The Jalandhar rural police, in coordination with the district administration, demolished an illegal structure built on government land by a woman drug peddler in Jalandhar’s Pasla village on Sunday.

“The couple had illegally occupied 3-4 marlas of panchayat land and constructed a bathroom and raised boundary walls. With the support of the village panchayat and BDPO office staff, the illegal encroachment was removed with police assistance,” he added.

He said the woman drug peddler had gone underground for the past one month and the police teams were tracing her.

“A total of six FIRs, including five under the NDPS Act and one under 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against Kaur,” he said.

