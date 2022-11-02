Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illicit liquor, cash, jewellery worth over 21 crore seized in Himachal amid elections

Illicit liquor, cash, jewellery worth over 21 crore seized in Himachal amid elections

Published on Nov 02, 2022 02:04 PM IST

In past 24 hours alone, cash worth ₹5 lakh and around 1,215.470 litres of illicit liquor, said to be worth Rs. 1,90,069, were seized during the checks carried out by the police department in various parts of Himachal, which is in the midst of the poll season.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics, etc. worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 crore have been seized by different law enforcement agencies in Himachal where the election code of conduct is in place. (AFP)
So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics, etc. worth 21 crore have been seized by different law enforcement agencies in Himachal where the election code of conduct is in place. (AFP)
ByAsian News International, Shimla

Illicit liquor, cash, and jewellery worth more than 21 crore have been seized in a joint operation conducted by the state police, excise, and mining departments in Himachal, ever since the model conduct came into force for the ensuing assembly election, an election department spokesperson revealed this on Wednesday.

In past 24 hours alone, cash worth 5 lakh and around 1,215.470 litres of illicit liquor, said to be worth Rs. 1,90,069, were seized during the checks carried out by the police department in various parts of the state.

The spokesman said that during the nakas by the income tax department, cash worth 2.15 crore and gold worth Rs. 44 lakh was also seized. The excise department also captured 20,176.965 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs. 45 lakh.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics, etc. worth 21 crore have been seized by different law enforcement agencies.

A similar case also surfaced on Monday and action was taken by the police. All the liquor, cash, and jewellery were seized by police.

Story Saved
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
