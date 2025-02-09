Iltija Mufti claims put under house arrest with Mehbooba

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday claimed that she and her mother, party chief Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest. PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday claimed that she and her mother, party chief Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest. (HT File)

In a social media post, Iltija Mufti said she had intended to visit Kathua while People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti planned to visit Sopore to meet the bereaved family of the truck driver killed in army firing on Wednesday.

“My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army,” Iltija said in a post on X.

PDP Baramulla president Mohammad Rafique Rather also said that he was placed under house arrest by the police.” A police contingent from Police Station Baramulla was deployed at my residence and was conveyed not to move out. I had a programme to accompany Mehbooba Mufti to Bomai Sopore to meet family members of Waseem Majeed Mir who was killed in a firing incident,” Rather said.