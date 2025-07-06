IMD forecasts heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana for two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Punjab and Haryana over the next 48 hours as monsoon activity is highly likely to intensify. Children splashing in rainwater at Heritage Street in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Issuing an orange alert for Punjab and a yellow alert for Haryana, IMD warned that heavy downpour might cause flooding in rivulets, rivers and other water bodies, along with waterlogging in low-lying areas.

IMD also said heavy rainfall might damage vulnerable buildings, while cautioning against venturing near such structures, water bodies and waterlogged areas. During a thunderstorm, shelter should be taken, while avoiding trees.

“Very heavy rain (120 mm or more) is likely at isolated places on July 6 and 7 over parts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Rupnagar districts in Punjab,” said a senior official of IMD.

In Haryana, Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal are also expected to witness similar weather conditions.

Surinder Pal, director, IMD Chandigarh, said, “Active monsoon conditions are prevailing over the region. Punjab and Haryana will continue to witness rainfall activity until July 9, with very heavy rainfall activity over the next 48 hours.”

He further said people should take precautions and avoid inessential travel.

On Saturday, 86.6 mm rain was recorded in Rohtak within 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. Similarly, 3.8 mm rain was logged at Narnaul during the same period and another 12.55 mm till 5.30 pm on Saturday.